Officers share Christmas with kids

Ten students’ Christmas was made a little bit brighter Thursday after shopping with Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith, his deputies and Forcht Bank employees.

Ten students’ Christmas was made a little bit brighter Thursday after shopping with Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith, his deputies and Forcht Bank employees.

The first stop of the day was at Barbourville Walmart where each student had $100 to spend on clothes, shoes and toys. Legos seemed to be in high demand for the young shoppers along with video games and dolls.

This made the third ‘Shop with a Cop’ event Barbourville Walmart has hosted this season. Jesse Cook, store manager, said he and his associates are more than happy to help out the community, especially the kids.

You must be logged in to view this content.