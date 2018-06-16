Officially looking for Officials

The sweet little old gray haired lady looked so kind and friendly as she sat in the front row of the stands. Thinking she was “Probably just here to watch her grandchild play ball,” the referee walked toward her. It was halftime, and he was looking for a good spot to relax after calling the fist two quarters of an exciting high school game. Only a few feet away from her, he smiled and nodded politely. Then as he halted and began to turn his back to the stands, he heard her shout, “Hey Mr. referee.” As he faced back toward her, he watched her take off her glasses and reached them toward him. Then, was shocked to hear her say, “Young man, do you need to borrow these, because you are completely missing one heck of a game out there!”

The official, who shall remain nameless, recounted this to me as a true story. While it was funny to hear him tell it, there is a bit of me appreciates what officials go through. Instead of getting upset at the player who violated the rules, fans often fuss about the official. All of us have a tendency to “shoot the messenger” sometimes.

The same is true here in the newsroom. Many democrats love it when we report something negative about a republican, but are upset with us and say we are “playing politics” when we print something negative about a democrat. And many republicans do the same.

Like the referee, our job is to “call it as we see them.” And like officials, we try to get everything right 100% of the time. But also like them, we may miss one every now and then.

So, I have always admired those willing to put in the time, practice, study and then work nights and weekends to be referees. The good folks in Black and white uniforms on the field perform an important job.

That’s why I agreed to let folks know that Mike Black, the Assigning Secretary for our region, is officially looking for high school football officials. If you know someone, or you personally, like the camaraderie, action, and excitement of high school football and want to be an official, please contact Mr. Black at jmblack6001@gmail.com. I think good officials help keep things safe and protect the integrity of the game, and that’s important. What do you think?