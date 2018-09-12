Officials preparing for Florence rainfall

As of this morning, September 12, local officials are watching Hurricane Florence and its potential impact on Knox County.

“The City, Street Department and Utilities are watching it just like everyone else. We’re on the edge of a pretty significant rain event,” advised Mayor David Thompson.

While the trajectory continues to shift as Florence moves closer to the east coast, Thompson believes Barbourville will see a notable amount of rainfall and has begun preparations throughout the city.

“We’re cleaning drains and making preparations for the rain we will receive,” continued Thompson, “but right now, we’re just not sure how heavy the storms will be. We feel like southeastern Kentucky will feel the effects of [Florence].”

The city will also get in contact with the National Weather Service this afternoon or tomorrow morning for additional insight. The NWS has placed Knox County under a hazardous weather outlook through Tuesday, September 18, stating thunderstorms are possible.

Florence is expected to move into Kentucky this weekend.