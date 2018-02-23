Officials warn – Fire hazard returns

Fire hazard season is here once again in Knox County and officials want the public to know that, as Smokey Bear has reminded people for decades, “Only you can prevent wildfires.”

The spring fire season officially began on February 15 and will continue through April 30. No burning will be allowed between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. This is due to higher temperatures that dry out vegetation, which feeds wildfires, increased wind speed and a drop in humidity during the day. It is, however, okay to burn between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. because temperatures and wind speed drops while humidity rises at night.

