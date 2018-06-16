Oh ‘berry please

During summer, everyone loves a berry filled dessert! Mulberries are beginning to ripen at our house and each day I grab a couple off the trees and throw them into my mouth like candy. I’ve already checked out the wild blackberries and slowly but surely they will be ready soon too. One of my favorite things to do during summer has always been berry picking. Last summer, I seen some people selling their berries on Facebook marketplace for nearly $40 a gallon! Talk about inflation, wow. I will definitely brave the thorns and the insects for my own.

A simple fun fact is strawberries are not really a berry in the botanical sense. In an attempt to not sound like science lesson we will leave it at that. Strawberries are a popular summer dessert ingredient. If you ask most people to name their favorite strawberry dessert, they will quickly respond with pretzel salad. It’s certainly my mother’s as well as my cousin Bruce’s. I made this dish this past Memorial Day weekend for Bruce’s birthday that also falls during the holiday and he claimed it all for himself. This is an easy version that can be used to create two 8×8 pans or a hefty 9×13 serving. If you have a summer recipe you would like to share, email kdcole1120@gmail.com

Strawberry Pretzel Salad

Ingredients:

2 c. pretzels, crushed

3/4 c. butter, melted

3 tbsp sugar

1 (8oz.) pkg cream cheese, softened

1 c. sugar

1 (8oz.)carton whipped topping, thawed

2 (3oz.)pkg strawberry gelatin

2 c. boiling water

2 (10oz) pkg frozen strawberries

Directions:

Combine pretzels and melted butter, mixture will be crumbly. Spread into a 9×13 pan lightly sprayed with cooking spray, with hands, mash into pan. Bake at 350 for 8-12 mins until set. Remove from oven, set aside to cool. In large mixing bowl, cream together cream cheese and sugar. Fold in whipped topping. Spread mixture onto cooled crust. Dissolve gelatin in boiling water. Stir in frozen strawberries and allow to set briefly. When mixture is about the consistency of egg whites, pour and spread over cream cheese layer. Refrigerate until set.