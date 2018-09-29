Any good cook will tell you, there are two kinds of people in the kitchen; those who can make fudge and those who can not. There are many factors you have to take in when making fudge. First, is it humid? Cause if it is, it most likely will not set. You have to have it at a certain temperature, it helps if you use a good pot to cook it in, and of course, how many times you “beat it” as my mom likes to say.

This time of year as we escape into the early feelings of fall, I think we find ourselves in the kitchen perfecting more candy and fudge recipes. I know I certainly do. I guess you could say, I like to “cozy up” with food just as many of us do when the cooler weather holds us hostage at the house. Peanut Butter Fudge is probably one of the most easiest fudges to master. It’s the star of local bake sales, perfect for your child’s lunch box, and wrap it up in a tin to gift those you love! My mother in law and mother both have great peanut butter fudge, yet they are different in taste and texture. As they say, no two fudges are alike.

This is a very simple recipe for Peanut Butter Fudge as there are many. My Uncle Arthur believed only good peanut butter made the best fudge but any creamy style will do. If you have a recipe you would like to share, email kdcole1120@gmail.com

Peanut Butter Fudge

Ingredients:

3 c. sugar

1/2 c. butter

2/3 c. evaporated milk

1 2/3 c. creamy peanut butter

1 (7oz.) marshmallow creme

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Directions:

Line 13×9 pan with aluminum foil, spray with non stick cooking spray. Combine sugar, butter, and milk in large saucepan stirring constantly on medium heat, until mixture comes to a boil. Reduce heat, simmer 5 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Add peanut butter, stir until well blended. Add marshmallow creme and vanilla, beat until well blended. Spread into prepared pan. Cool. Cut into pieces.