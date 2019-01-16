One dead in shooting

Just after midnight on Wednesday, Gary Medlin, age 25, of Gray, was shot and killed when he attempted to flee a probable hold up of the A and B Quick Stop on 25E in Gray.

According to Kentucky State Police investigators, a black man, dressed in a gray hoodie, black pants, and tan boots entered the store and pointed a handgun at the clerk.

Medlin, who was a bystander, then attempted to exit and was shot and killed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect then escaped on foot. He has not been identified. The investigation is ongoing.