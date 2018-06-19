Organizers call Boone Trace hike a success

Thirty-four people retraced the very steps Daniel Boone and his men took through Knox County over 200 years ago on June 9.

Following a portion of Boone Trace through Ely Hollow, the participants in the Friends of Boone Trace Hike followed the 2.8-mile trail while learning fun facts about the man who paved the way through Kentucky from president John Fox.

“In 1775, Boone had been hired to bring 30 axe men and mark out a trail to Boonesborough to allow pioneers to begin their travels into Kentucky and beyond. For the first 30 years, that’s all pioneers had was the Boone Trace,” said Steve Valentine with the Friends of Boone Trace.

You must be logged in to view this content.