It is the second half of June already and I am still in the April mode. Time moves along so swiftly. What is the expression, “Time moves swiftly when you are having fun?” It is not the most fun being in your eighth decade, but most of the time things move on leaving me to wonder what is next. I am still thinking of planting and there are things ready to harvest in the garden.

Our cold rainy spring days turned into hot summer days so abruptly. The thermometer stands at 100 degrees today at seven PM Sunday evening. Of course it is time; it is just a few days before the longest day in the year; the start of summer. Since I don’t have A/C, I am more aware of the heat index. It is important to have my ever-present water bottle handy at all times.

There is a mystery about the temperature as the Lexington station states 89 degrees on the evening news while I can plainly see that my atomic clock says in the upper nineties. I purposely placed my outdoor thermometer high on the front porch so even the late evening sun cannot reach it. I am thankful for designing and building to catch the tunnel effect of the west to east breeze. Even the barn is cooled by the west to east tunnel. I just came in from making a tour of the animals to find them all quite comfortable. The heavily pregnant sow was not out in the mud hole but stretched out on the cool cement barn floor. She did not even wander over to drink of the cold water I poured in her trough. The cows all know to move with the shade of the big trees. Even Barack and Dolly Madison like to stand in their basement shelter.

But the shepherd feels better making a late tour to see that all is well in the barn and fields.

Just a few minutes ago there was a warning on TV about the heat index; the triple digits ending with the thought to check on your elderly neighbors as they seem to have trouble adjusting to the heat. That set me to thinking. Who are my elderly neighbors that I need to check on? Then I think, maybe that is me. I am thankful to live “in the green.” I do have natural air currents to survive quite well. I am also thankful to live in a place to experience the four seasons, each as they come.