Paddlers take to river on Saturday

The annual Cumberland River Challenge is celebrating its fifth year this weekend and the 2018 race is shaping up to be bigger than ever.

Part of the Kentucky Waterman Series, the series takes place over several months. To qualify, racers must take part in at least four races with the same paddle craft. Points are awarded to racers based on their place at the finish line. For example, one point will be awarded for first place and two points will be given for second place. The racer with the lowest total score wins the series. Racers who attend more than four races have their highest scores thrown out at the end of the season and are only scored on their best races.

Barbourville’s Cumberland River Challenge, one stop in the series, will take place on Saturday, September 22. Paddlers will be shuttled to the drop-in point at the Bell/Knox County border and navigate a 15-mile section of the Cumberland River. The race will end at Thompson RV Park in Barbourville.

