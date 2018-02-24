Panthers continue district dominance

Knox Central’s district dominance continued on Friday as the Panthers ran away from Lynn Camp, 91-52, on the way to their ninth District 51 championship in the last decade.

Knox Central jumped on top early and never let up in a game that was never really a game. The Panthers were up by 20 in the first quarter and Lynn Camp was never able to seriously threaten the rest of the way.

The championship was the third in a row for the Panthers since Tony Patterson was hired as coach before the 2015/16 season. It was the ninth title in the last 10 years and 11th in the last 15 including back-to-back titles won in the 50th District in 2003 and 2004.

Knox Central averaged 93 points per game during the district tournament and had a running-clock in both games. The Panthers were 95-50 winners over Pineville in opening-round action.

Against Lynn Camp, Knox Central had six players score in double figures with Jaylen Adams leading the way with 20. He made it a double-double with 13 rebounds.

Nick Martin was next with 18 points, followed by Dane Imel with 13, Markelle Turner 12, and Kevionte Turner and Zach Patterson 10 apiece.

Jermel Carton added six points to the Panthers’ offensive total, while T.J Terrell contributed two.

Next up for Knox Central is the 13th Region Tournament, which will be held all next week at The Arena in Corbin. The draw for that tournament is scheduled for Sunday. Stay tuned to The Mountain Advocate for that information as it breaks.