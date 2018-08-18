Panthers explode for 49 points in season-opening win

The Knox Central Panthers wasted no time in displaying their offensive prowess, returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown on the way to a 49-22 victory over Letcher County Central on Friday in both teams’ season opener.

But the game was not always as decisive as the final score may indicate as Letcher Central followed the Panthers’ opening touchdown with two of its own on the way to a 16-7 lead late in the first quarter.

But it was all Knox Central from there as the Panthers outscored the visitors 42-6 from that point forward.

Senior Blevin Campbell got the excitement started when he returned the opening kickoff nearly 90 yards for a touchdown.

After Letcher use two quick-strike scores to take the lead, Knox Central stormed back with touchdown runs by sophomore Ethan Mills and senior Tucker Holland. Combined with Nick Martin’s PATs, the two scores put Knox Central in control, 21-16.

Ethan Sims scored on a short run, and Brady Worley hit Campbell with a 49-yard scoring strike as Knox Central continued to add to its lead, 35-16.

After Letcher scored to make it 35-22, Knox Central put the icing on the cake as Worley hit Nick Martin with a 15-yard touchdown, followed by a 10-yard scoring pass to Campbell for his third touchdown of the night.

