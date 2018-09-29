Panthers win fourth in a row, improve to 2-0 in district action

While it was not as pretty as Coach Fred Hoskins had hoped, the Knox Central Panthers picked up another district win on Friday with a 26-0 victory at Clay County.

The win is the fourth in a row for Knox Central and gives the Panthers a 2-0 mark in district play with both Wayne County and Rockcastle County left. Next week’s match up with Wayne, which is at Knox Central, is widely expected to decide the district champion.

Against Clay County on Friday, Knox Central got off to a slow start and led just 7-0 at the half in a game that was played in the mud due to recent rains.

But the Panthers turned it on in the second half and scored three unanswered touchdowns for the shutout victory.

Knox Central is now 5-1 overall. Only four Class 4A teams have more wins.

Stay tuned to www.MountainAdvocate.com for more coverage of this game along with comments from Coach Fred Hoskins on both the Clay County game and the upcoming district matchup with Wayne County next week.