Past is prologue for possible hiring practice

Are Kelly Sprinkles and Kay Dixon about to get a lot busier? Are school/site based decision making councils about to lose some important decision making clout?

It feels like the past

Legislation passed in the State Senate during the Organizational Session of the 2019 General Assembly aims to remove the power of SBDM councils, made up of teachers, parents, and administrators, to hire incoming principals for their own schools.

Instead, that power would go solely back to superintendents, like it was before the Kentucky Education Reform Act was passed in 1990.

One lawmaker called it “regressive,” and an aim to repeal KERA; as one of the most important ideas of KERA was school-self-sufficiency through decision making councils.

For a more balanced present?

The bill doesn’t address the other responsibilities of the council like determining: what is taught and when, staff assignments, class assignments, how space is used, school wide discipline and safety policies, extracurricular activities, and how teachers are hired.

You must be logged in to view this content.