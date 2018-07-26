Pastor packs cross through Barbourville

A Delaware pastor is walking across the country with a cross, spreading the Lord’s word to those in need. Late last week, Pastor Daniel spent a couple days walking around Knox County, meeting the locals and sharing scripture with his brothers and sisters in Christ.

“The Lord has a message for each and every one of them [the people he encounters]. I know a lot of people are afraid…but I guess the Lord has something to tell them,” said Daniel.

A construction worker when he is not traveling, Daniel spends seven to eight months at a time walking around the U.S., going as far as Texas and Arkansas. Daniel said this was simply “something to Lord had me start doing” about eight years ago. While talking to fellow Christians is an important part of his travels, Daniel also wants to reach the lost and spread the word outside of the church setting.

You must be logged in to view this content.