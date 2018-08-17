Ms. Pauline Smith Gray, 77, of Indianapolis, IN, formerly of Flat Lick, passed away Friday, June 22, 2018 at Beech Grove Meadows in Beech Grove, IN. She was a daughter of the late Lester and Ethel Broughton Smith born on October 28, 1940 in Knox County.

Ms. Gray was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed gardening, tending flowers and canning.

On February 6, 1965, she united in marriage with Forester Gray and to this union six children were born.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Josephine Smith and a grandson, Robert Nalley.

Survivors include six children, Vickie Pleasant and husband, Glenn, Linda Hildebran and husband, Michael, Debbie Combs and husband, Joseph, Roger Gray, Sherman Gray and wife, Sheryl, and Terry Gray all of Indianapolis, IN; five sisters, Corine Smith of Fourmile, Flora Wright and husband, John, of Corbin, Iveline Epperson and husband, Jack, of Road Fork, Geraldine Tinsley and husband, Lawrence, of Cincinnati, OH, and Wilma Fuson and husband, Andrew, of Trosper; three brothers, J. W. Smith of Indianapolis, IN, Kenneth Smith and Jimmy Smith and wife, Kathy, all of Barbourville; 13 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; among other loved ones and dear friends.

Her funeral service was conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Wednesday, June 27 at 1 P.M. with Rev. Dewayne Smith officiating. She was laid to rest in the Houston Broughton Cemetery.

Casket bearers were her sons and sons-in-law.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.