Pharmacist combating drug epidemic

A local pharmacist is doing his part to combat the drug epidemic by educating his customers about their prescriptions, as reported at Tuesday’s UNITE Coalition meeting.

For Corey Smith at Knox Professional Pharmacy, it’s more than just filling his customer’s prescriptions. Instead, Smith and his team work to educate customers on the medications they’re taking.

“We’re one of, if not the most, accessible healthcare professions…people can pick up their phone, call their pharmacist and ask them questions about their medication, how to use it safely. We’re really right there on the frontline, I guess you can say,” explained Smith. “My obligation…is to really educate them upfront on the dangers of these drugs, especially opioids, narcotics, drugs that have abusive potential to it.”

You must be logged in to view this content.