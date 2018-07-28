Point/Counter Point: KCPS cell phone policy

The issue: Is the new Knox Co. Public Schools’ policy for student cell phones a wise decision?

Board should take another look at the policy

We live in the 21st century. It is very clear that technology is an important part of our lives and is not going anywhere. With this in mind, we must ask why the Knox County Public Schools board unanimously voted to take technology away from our children during the school day.

This really feels like a blanket policy to protect the school district against the few who abuse technology. Instead of dealing with disciplinary measures on a case-by-case basis, the school district is punishing the good, the majority, by taking their phone privileges during the day.

This policy will not stop bullying, school threats or decrease distraction time. Unless you get to the root of the problem, a lack of individual discipline for the deviant, these problems will persist and only get worse. Our kids, the most tech savvy generation to date, will not turn their phones off. Instead, they will become creative, seeking ways to sneak onto their phones throughout the day. This will create a bigger distraction than simply allowing them. I think by now all adults should know the answer to a problem is not found in banning the item.

Seconds matter in the event of an emergency. Taking the time to power a phone on can literally be the difference in life and death. God forbid an emergency of any caliber happens and a parent cannot find out if their child is ok. It can take hours for emergency responders to contact family members about their child in the event of emergencies.

While I can appreciate that phones will be allowed during extracurricular activities under this revised policy, we also must ask why district transportation was singled out. Some of our kids sit on a bus for hours each day to get to and from school. First, how will this policy be enforced on the school bus? How will the driver, who needs to be paying attention to the road and surroundings, know students are on their phones? What will happen when the driver sees a kid with headphones on listening to music? Will the driver stop the entire route to deal with this deviant behavior? Furthermore, taking away kids’ main distraction device will surely only create more severe behavioral issues on the bus as boredom sets in.

While I think their intentions were ultimately good, I implore the KCPS board to take another look at this policy revision.

Students need to learn to live without distractions

Growing up in a time where cell phones and tablets weren’t a thing to think about, I can’t imagine how students today can focus on learning and cultivating meaningful, personal relationships with actual, physical people in their real life.

Parents are likely to be among the most vocal when it comes to complaining about this policy. The idea that they can’t communicate 24/7 with their child is just beyond reason it seems. I beg to differ. Sure, we live in a different time; a time where we have the option of constant communication and surveillance over our children. In the very rare instance of emergency, who would stop a child from texting or calling their parents? A policy won’t. But, for the rest of the time, a parent should be able to trust the school system to care for their children at least seven hours out of a day.

In an age where ADD and ADHD are among the most common of behavioral diagnosises for children, removing devices that can distract and hinder their learning can be a good thing. Snapchat and Instagram aren’t teaching history or algebra. Students need every opportunity they can to focus on the matter at hand.

Often throughout the school year, we see video of fights and other inappropriate behavior that otherwise would never make it to the light of day outside of those who personally witnessed it. Sometimes we don’t always need to know what everyone else is doing.

The feeling that we must be connected constantly through social media does just the opposite in many cases. It opens doors for more divisiveness and drama between peers, family members and even coworkers. Sometimes, stepping away from the phone or tablet for a few hours a day is what we need to do in order to regain mental clarity. I say this as a device addict myself. It’s hard to put it down, but when I go out to dinner or spend quality time with someone, I try to make it a point to either leave the phone in the car, or put it on airplane mode so it becomes nothing more than a clock and calculator.

The enforcement of the policy is yet to be seen. We know especially once a student leaves the classroom, controlling what they do becomes much more difficult. School bus drivers will have a very difficult time with this. But, in the classroom especially, it’s time to put the iPhone up and get out the text book.

Kudos to KCPS for implementing this new policy.