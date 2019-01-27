Political leaders need our prayers more than our criticisms

A busload of politicians were traveling a country road when they suddenly careened into a pasture and crashed into an old farmer’s barn.

The farmer dug a big hole and buried the politicians. A few days later, the sheriff passed by, saw the crashed bus, and asked the farmer where the politicians were.

The old farmer said he had buried them.

“You mean to tell me,” the sheriff said, “every one of them was dead?”

“Well, some of them said they weren’t,” the farmer said, “but you know how those politicians lie.”

Politicians certainly seem to be unpopular in our day and time, but there’s really nothing new in that. Down through world history, people have scorned their government leaders. Long before the typical official is elected, scathing personal attacks begin, oftentimes even from churchgoers who should know better.

Christians are called to pray for their government leaders, not scorn them.

The Apostle Paul called on Christians to pray for kings and all government leaders so “that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness (1 Timothy 2:1-2).

The Apostle Peter said we are to “show proper respect to everyone, love the family of believes, fear God, honor the emperor” (1 Peter 2:17).

Of course, Paul and Timothy spoke of kings and emperors, instead of presidents and prime ministers, because that happened to be the kinds of political rulers they dealt with in their day. But the notion of respecting and praying for our political leaders still holds, regardless of the titles they hold.

You don’t have to be on Facebook or Twitter long to find that many people in our local communities and across our country deliver hateful, scornful personal criticism at all our political leaders. Now, as a good American, I’m a defender of our constitutional right to free speech, so I wholly support everyone’s right to say what they will regarding the issues of the day. But I’ve found that much of what is said doesn’t address issues but instead is, instead, personal attacks meant to stir strife.

As a journalist for more than three decades, I’ve had the pleasure to know lots of politicians at various levels of government. I have the greatest of respect for many of them, who opt to go into public service despite the harsh, often unwarranted criticism they face from the moment they step into the spotlight.

As God’s word commands, we really should commit to praying for our government leaders at least as much as we criticize them.

And, if ever a busload of them crashes into our barn, let’s commit not to bury the ones who say they’re alive.

Roger Alford offers words of encouragement to residents of America’s heartland. Reach him at rogeralford1@gmail.com.