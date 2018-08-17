Mrs. Pollie Bryant Hall, 95, of Barbourville, the widow of Frank Hall, passed away Friday morning, July 20, 2018 at the Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was the daughter of the late Ben and Rachel Matlock Bryant born on June 11, 1923 in Knox County.

Pollie was a homemaker and a member of the Old Poplar Creek Baptist Church. She enjoyed gospel music and preaching on television and in earlier years crocheting.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Fannie Blankenship, Mossie Johnson, Mary Lovitt and Mollie Lawson and two brothers, Clarence and George Bryant.

Survivors include a sister, Alma “Opal” Powers of Bryants Store; a special great-great nephew who she called her “boy”, Matthew Abner; several nieces and nephews; long-time caregiver, Ann Floyd; among other loved ones and dear friends.

Her funeral service was conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Sunday, July 22 at 2 P.M. with Rev. Ronnie Rose and Rev. Michael Floyd officiating. She was laid to rest in the Evans Cemetery at Kingtown.

Casket bearers were family and friends.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.