Before polls closed Tuesday, precinct workers at Central Elementary and Knox Central High schools are already estimating this year’s election turnout as one of the best in recent history.

Several who voted Tuesday said they did so to make their voice heard.

“It’s one of your rights. I always try to vote every year,” said Larry Centers at the KCHS precinct. “If you don’t vote, you can’t say anything. You can’t complain.”

