Precincts report good election turnout

While no official results are in just yet, precinct workers at Central Elementary and Knox Central High schools are already estimating this year’s election turnout as one of the best in recent history.

Several who voted today said they did so to make their voice heard.

“It’s one of your rights. I always try to vote every year,” said Larry Centers at the KCHS precinct. “If you don’t vote, you can’t say anything. You can’t complain.”

Of course, the election couldn’t happen without countless people working behind the scenes today, including those at the 30 precincts across Knox County.

“I volunteered because voting is really important. If you want to see change in your community, state and country, then you have to be out voting. That’s what makes a difference,” said Maddie Taylor, Central Elementary precinct worker.

Specifically, Taylor, a 2018 graduate from Knox Central, wants to set a good example for people her age.

“We’re the future. I just want them to be as invested as I am,” continued Taylor.

One major change to this year’s election process is to the Bimble voting location. Those who are used to voting at Scalf Chapel now cast their ballots at Knox Central High School, just a short drive across 25E.

“This new location has been great. People are getting adapted to it,” said KCHS precinct worker Charles Lee. “I think it’s going to work out really good for the public with parking and a way to get in and out.”

For most, the only thing left to do at this point in the afternoon is wait for the results to start coming in. If you wish to vote and still have not, please remember all polls close at 6 p.m. You must be in line at your precinct by 6 p.m. to cast your ballot.

Tune in to The Mountain Advocate on Facebook this afternoon for live coverage of the election results beginning at 6 p.m.