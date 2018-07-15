Preserving memories with Aunt Nanny and Grandma

The aroma of fresh green beans cooking brings back childhood memories of canning time when I lived on the lane. As far back as I can remember grandma’s ritual for canning started as soon as the garden started to produce. Grandmas canning ritual started by dragging out the canning equipment, drawing water from the well, filling the old iron kettle, building a fire under it for washing the jars. I always got to help by placing Squeaky-clean jars on a long picnic table that sat in the back yard.

Bushels baskets and buckets of fresh picked beans to snap, peas to shell, cucumbers floating in tubs of water for pickling sitting on the back porch to be canned. Grandma called this ritual “putting up” for the months to come. It was satisfying to her to see the jars filled lining the shelves of her pantry. She knew when winter arrived the family will savor the goodness of her labor on a cold day.Nostalgia bubbles up as I keep a watchful eye on my beans cooking. As the steam rises my mind drifts back to a canning day grandma sent me across the field to

Aunt Nanny McCormick’s to fetch a pail of black berries to make jelly. Uncle Bill’s berries were always the plumpest for preserving or to bake a fresh blackberry pie. He knew where a special berry patch grew near the creek that ran through woodland near the pasture.

The thorny bush supported by a barbed wire fence separating the pasture from the woodland. The bush-hung heavy with plump blackberries soon to end up in jars that would sparkle with hews of amethyst; deep purple and dark maroon color. Grandma called her canned jellies comfort food at it BEST.Aunt Nanny filled the pail to the top with berries reminding me to be careful on the trip back across the field. I soon encounter my first obstacle the barbed wire fence. The fence always snagged my clothing no matter how careful I navigated it. The pail was heavier filled with the berries and I could not swing it over my head as I did when empty.

I was completely focused on completing my task, until I noticed a beautiful butterfly trying to light on the pail of berries. At that moment my spirit to explorer slowed me down in spite of knowing Aunt Nanny was keeping a watchful eye on me until I crossed the fence. I sat right down and sampled a fat sweet berry as the butterfly’s wings did a slow dance just for me.

Looking back my mission took me no further then a scamper across the old cow pasture to Aunt Nannies house I believe it was a treat for her to see my well-scrubbed smiling face in my worn- out work clothes.

My thought for today; participating in a summer ritual preserving a lot more then fruit and vegetables to a child a scramble across a field on a summers day to fetch a pail of berries seemed like an adventure filled odyssey remembered as a special day.

Mildred Higgins

