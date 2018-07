A pretrial conference has been set for a former Knox County Area Technology Center instructor accused of sexting a female student.

John R. Barger, 51, will appear in the Knox County Circuit Court on September 7 at 1 p.m. This pretrial conference was set after he was indicted by a Knox County Grand Jury on June 29 with one count of unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities.

