Program prepares Tigers for workforce

Barbourville Independent students will soon be workforce ready thanks to a newly implemented program, Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG).

The program is best thought of as a club and class combination. JAG Specialist Cathy Sue Smith will work with BIS students to make sure they have the skills to be school-to-career ready.

“It’s important for our kids to be prepared for the workforce and for their futures, even if they go to college, so they will have skills to be successful in the long run,” said Smith.

Among the skills students will work on include timeliness, workplace attire, professional communication and resume writing. Although it targets those going into the workforce, the same skills can easily be applied to those furthering their education.

