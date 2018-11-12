Psych evaluation ordered for accused murderer

The Knox County Circuit Court is waiting on results from a psychiatric evaluation before proceeding with an accused murderer’s court case.

On Friday, November 2, Circuit Judge Michael Caperton ordered Glenn Powell, 71, of Barbourville, to undergo an evaluation at the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center in La Grange. Powell will undergo the evaluation before his next scheduled court appearance on January 4, 2019 at 1 p.m. The results will be provided to the judge at that time and then the court will decide how to proceed in this case.

Powell is accused of the September 19 murder of Glenn Edwards.

