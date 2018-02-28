Public Auction – BIS

PUBLIC AUCTION NOTICE

Barbourville Independent Schools

Surplus Auction

The public is invited to attend a

SURPLUS AUCTION

Saturday, March 3, 2018

12:30 Barbourville Independent School Playground

Located behind the Elementary School on 140 School St.

Items for auction

Basketball Goals, Playground Equipment, Swings

For more information please contact:

Dennis Messer at 546-3129

All items sold as is with no guarantees given or implied. Once purchased bid winners are responsible for their own items. Items must be picked up within Fourteen business days unless otherwise specified at the time of auction. Certified checks, money orders, and cash accepted- no personal checks. The Barbourville Independent Board of Education has the right to reject any bid that does not meet the minimum requirements.