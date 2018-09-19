Public can watch as Supreme Court of Kentucky hears state employee pension case Sept. 20

FRANKFORT, Ky., Sept. 19, 2018 – There will be several ways for the public to view oral arguments when the Supreme Court of Kentucky hears the state employee pension case at 10 a.m. ET Thursday, Sept. 20. The case is Matthew G. Bevin, In His Official Capacity As Governor Of The Commonwealth Of Kentucky, Et Al. V. Commonwealth of Kentucky Ex Rel. Andy Beshear, Attorney General, Et Al.

Due to interest in the case about retirement benefits for state and county workers and public school teachers, the Supreme Court has partnered with KET to broadcast the proceedings on KY KET, KET’s KY Channel, which is available in most of the state. KET will also livestream the proceedings at www.ket.org/legislature. A replay of the hearing will be available on KET’s website.

The Supreme Court will also livestream the proceedings, per its usual practice of livestreaming all oral arguments. Oral arguments are available through the Supreme Court online as they occur in real time and are not archived online.

Media will have the opportunity to watch the proceedings on TV in room 159 of the Capitol Annex at the state Capitol in Frankfort.

Proceedings are open to the public, but there are only 140 seats in the Supreme Court Courtroom for those who want to attend in person. The seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis for what is expected to be an hour-long hearing. The courtroom doors will open at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday.

Both sides in the pension case have filed legal briefs, which are available on the Kentucky Court of Justice website.