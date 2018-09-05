PUBLIC NOTICE:

RE: Public Service Commission of Kentucky (CASE NO. 2018-00285)

Public Notice is hereby given that East Kentucky Network, LLC, dba Appalachian Wireless has applied to the Kentucky Public Service Commission to construct a cellular telecommunications tower on a tract of land located at 217 Mt. Pleasant Church Road, Gray, Knox County, Kentucky. The proposed tower will be a 300 foot self-supporting tower with attached antennas. If you would like to respond to this notice, please contact the Executive Director, Public Service Commission, 211 Sower Boulevard, PO Box 615, Frankfort, Kentucky 40602. Please refer to Case No. 2018-00285.