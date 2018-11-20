PUBLIC NOTICE – ALCOHOL LICENSE APPLICATION

Minit Mart, LLC d/b/a Minit Mart hereby declares its intention to apply for a NQ Retail Malt Beverage Package license no later than December 5, 2018. The licensed premises will be located at 1376 South US 25 East Barbourville, KY 40906. The Vice President is Michael Gerwert, 302 W. 3rd Street, Suite 300, Cincinnati, OH 45202. Any person, association, corporation, or body politic may protest the granting of the license by writing the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, 1003 Twilight Trail, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601, within thirty (30) days of the date of legal publication.