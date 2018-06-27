PUBLIC NOTICE INTENTION TO OPEN AN ALCOHOL DISTILLERY

Matthew Bargo II, 133 West Davis Road, Corbin, KY 40701, hereby declares intention to apply for NQ2 Retail Drink License (KRS 243.084) and Distiller’s License-Class B (less than 50,000 gallons produced annually) – Rectifier License – Class B (less than 50,000 gallons rectified annually) (KRS 243.120, KRS 243.130.804, KAP 4.240) – Sampling License (KRS 243.0307) – no later than August 1, 2018.

The business to be licensed will be located at 403 Treuhaft Blvd., Barbourville, KY 40906, doing business as BarJack, LLC.

Any person, association, corporation or body politic may be protest the granting of this license by writing the Dept. of Alcoholic Beverage Control, 1003 Twilight Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601-8400, within 30 days (KRS 243.430) of the date of this legal publication. 46t1p