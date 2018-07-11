PUBLIC NOTICE OF BLASTING SCHEDULE

In accordance with the provisions of 405 KAR 16:120, KAMCO, LLC, 1006 Aviation Boulevard, Williamsburg, Kentucky 40769, phone (606) 549-4912 proposes the following blasting schedule. The blasting site includes areas encompassing approximately nine (9) acres located in Knox County, approximately 0.5 mile north of the community of Swanpond, 0.5 mile east of KY Route 11’s junction with Swanpond Road, and 0.3 mile south of Cumberland River. The surface areas on which blasting operations will be conducted are owned by Archie West and Ernest H. King.

Detonations of explosives are proposed to occur from sunrise to sunset Monday through Saturday. The blasting schedule is for a period from July 23, 2018 to July 22, 2019. Entry to the blasting area will be regulated by signs and barriers. A warning signal will be given, that consists of a one minute series of long blasts of a siren, sounded five (5) minutes prior to the blast signal. The blast signal will consist of a series of short siren blasts given one (1) minute prior to the detonation of the shot. A post-detonation all-clear signal, consisting of a prolonged siren signal, will follow the inspection of the blast site. When the permittee conducts an unscheduled blast, the permittee, using audible signals, shall notify all persons within one-half mile of the blasting site and document the reason for the unscheduled blast.

This notice is published pursuant to CFR 715.19 Surface Mining and Reclamation and Enforcement Provisions and KRS 350.220 and the regulations relating thereto. The Kentucky DNR Permit Number is 861-0545.