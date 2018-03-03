News
Obituaries
About Us
Staff
Sports
Columns
Features
Events
Digital Edition
Classifieds
For Sale
Looking to Buy
For Rent
Employment
Yard Sales
Legal Notices
Subscribe
Account
Recover Password
Log-In
Search
Log In
Subscribe
Log Out
The Mountain Advocate
News
Obituaries
About Us
Staff
Sports
Columns
Features
Events
Digital Edition
Classifieds
For Sale
Looking to Buy
For Rent
Employment
Yard Sales
Legal Notices
Subscribe
Account
Recover Password
Log-In
Home
Columns
Puzzles for 3-1-2018
Columns
Puzzles for 3-1-2018
By
Staff Writer
-
March 3, 2018
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
What will bring jobs here?
Without enough water, flowers dry up and husbands wilt
‘Mother’s work is never done and my journey has just begun’
Follow us on Instagram
@mountainadvocate
EDITOR PICKS
Thelma’s Place closes after four decades
February 28, 2018
Students, teachers recognized
February 23, 2018
Silhouette shines in Brown Bag Special
February 23, 2018
POPULAR POSTS
Illegal alcohol sales cases dismissed
February 17, 2018
Man arrested on drug charges
February 20, 2018
Cha-ching for love song guess
February 20, 2018
POPULAR CATEGORY
News
4525
Other
137
Sports
53
Classifieds
15
Columns
10
For Rent
8
Obituaries
7
Media
5
For Sale
5
© 2018. The Mountain Advocate. All Rights Reserved.
MORE STORIES
What will bring jobs here?
Charles Myrick
-
March 3, 2018
Without enough water, flowers dry up and husbands wilt
Roger Alford
-
March 3, 2018
Edit with Live CSS