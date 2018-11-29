Quiet Presence…Big Impact

The Appalachian Children’s home sits quietly on a hill up on “Old 25E,” but it’s big impact can be seen and heard and felt for miles and miles.

It is like a child’s kaleidoscope - quiet, but a wondrous thing. It captures light and bends and refracts it into a magical mosaic of light and color. A good leader serves the same purpose. He captures talent and molds into achievement and success. Steve Yeary is such a leader; Mike Addison is one, too; and sitting among the Monday morning staff meeting of the Appalachian Children’s Home proves it. “We find the right people and put them in the right place to highlight their talents,” said Yeary.

Gone are the lines and grimaces that one might expect at a Monday morning meeting. Instead, warm welcomes, and a jovial spirit are apparent. Linda Taylor kitchen supervisor, told a story about student who worked in the kitchen and is now pursuing a career in hospitality and said, “It’s an honor to work here.”

