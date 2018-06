RADIO READ METER SYSTEM REQUEST FOR BIDS

Sealed Bids for a Radio Read Meter System and related equipment, software & services for Knox County Utility Commission will be received at the Utility office at 1905 KY 930, Barbourville, KY 40906 until July 3, 2018 at 3:30 pm. Interested bidders should contact Knox County Utility Commission at 606-546-5300 for a bid packet.