Randall Coone passed away on Friday, February 16, 2018 at Woodard’s Care.

Randall was born in Barbourville, Kentucky on July 29, 1936 to the late Eugene Richard Coone and Martha Perry Coone. He was married to the late Lavee Hollowell Coone who preceded him in death on August 17, 2016. Randall proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and retired after 23 years of service. He later went to work with the United States Postal Service where he later retired. Randall was a member of Falling Creek United Methodist Church.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, February 19, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. in the Neuse Friends Cemetery on Black Jack Church Road in Goldsboro with Rev. Greg Moser officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 18, 2018 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Seymour Funeral Home and other times at his home.

Randall is survived by his daughter, Kathy Broadwell and husband Bart; son, Randy Coone and wife Lisa; grandchildren, Elizabeth Coone, Sally Coone, Gene Coone (Kayla), Amanda White, Will Broadwell, and Katlyn Broadwell; great-grandchildren, Justin Jenkins and Shaun Tutor; brother-in-law, Calvin Perkins and wife Judy; and sisters-in-law, Elaine Callis and Ann Hunt.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, George Albert Coone and his cousin and best friend, Frank Burgan.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Inc., 9131 Anson Way Suite 206, Raleigh, NC 27615.

