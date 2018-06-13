Rape call leads to four arrests in drug bust

Four people were arrested in a bust at a Knox County residence Friday evening.

According to arrest citations, Kentucky State Police Troopers Sidney Wagner, Josh Cox and Greg Hill responded to a report of a possible rape at a residence on Payne Hollow Road, off KY 3439 in Barbourville. When troopers were given written consent by the homeowner to search the residence, troopers, along with officers from the Barbourville Police Department, found a large amount of suspected crystal methamphetamine, several firearms, digital scales, baggies, several baggies that were already prepackaged, a large sum of cash, and a police radio.

You must be logged in to view this content.