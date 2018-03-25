Ready for Spring and green gardens

Spring arrives this week, but the forecast is calling for one last round of snow. Mother Nature, please get your act together….please. In the last few days, I’ve gotten excited thinking about warmer days with my hands in the soil working with flowers, putting out a garden, and feeling the sunshine on my face. A simple pleasure in a world that often feels as though it’s gone mad.

Most of us grew up on all the good, country fixins’ such as soupbeans, fried taters, and wonderful kilt lettuce. When i was a kid, I assumed it got it’s name from pouring hot bacon grease on the lettuce, thus killing it! Jokes aside, that was a signature on every Kentucky table in the spring. Most folks plant that early lettuce just to make that dish. There are few things that can rival it’s flavor, however, this recipe is worth a try-especially if you like cabbage. If you have a great spring recipe you would like to share, email kdcole1120@gmail.com.

Bacon and Onion Skillet Cabbage

Ingredients:

1 medium head of cabbage, chopped

1 small onion, diced

3-4 strips of bacon

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Chop bacon into pieces and cook until crispy over medium heat in large skillet. Remove bacon pieces with slotted spoon, drain on paper towels leaving bacon grease in the skillet. Add cabbage to skillet with leftover bacon grease. Add onion, salt, and pepper. Stir as cabbage and onion cooks and softens. Remove from heat, sprinkle in bacon pieces, serve.