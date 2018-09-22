Ready to fall into baking

Well, judging by the leaves on the ground, the cool breeze that has slowly snuck in, the foggy mornings, and oh yes, the fact that bout all of our late summer/early fall fruits and vegetables have ripened early; looks like we are in for an early Autumn season. I will miss fresh garden veggies and the abundant blooms of my cherished flowers, but I have always loved Fall and all it brings.

There is something about waking up to blue skies, orange leaves, and a feeling to get outside, seize the day before winter pushes through. I love cool nights and bonfires. As a matter of fact, I love everything about this time of year. I’m sure it hasn’t helped seeing all the fall decor and the early onset of all things pumpkin spiced everything everywhere I go lately.

I recently was given a recipe by Vicki Pridemore for a great pumpkin cake. If you want to enjoy a great cake and looking for something to wow your friends and family this holiday season, please keep this recipe ’cause it’s a good one! If you would like to share one of your favorite recipes, email kdcole1120@gmail.com

Perfect Pumpkin Cake w/cream cheese frosting

Ingredients:

4 large eggs

2 c. all-purpose flour, sifted before measuring

2 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp ground cloves

2 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp ground ginger

1/4 tsp ground nutmeg

2 c. sugar

1 c. oil

1 can pumpkin

Frosting:

2 pkgs, cream cheese, softened

1 tbsp rum or vanilla extract

3 c. confectioners sugar

Pecans or whole walnuts for garnish.

Directions:

Crack eggs into large bowl of an electric mixer; cover and let stand 30 minutes until room temperature. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Meanwhile, sift flour, baking soda, cloves, salt, cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg. With an electric mixer at high speed, beat eggs thoroughly. Add sugar and continue to beat eggs until they are lemony in color and mixture is light and fluffy. Gradually add oil and pumpkin, beating well after each addition. With electric mixer at low speed, beat in flour mixture, several spoonfuls at a time, beating only until flour is moistened. Pour into ungreased 10 inch tube pan. Bake for about an hour or until top springs back when gently pressed with fingertips. Remove cake from oven and cool completely in pan on wire rack. Meanwhile, prepare cream cheese frosting. In small bowl, with electric mixer at medium speed, gradually beat cream cheese with rum until smooth and soft. Gradually add confectioners’ sugar, beating until light and fluffy. Using a long, narrow metal spatula, carefully loosen the cake from the pan; remove. Place on cake plate and frost sides and top with cream cheese frosting. Use the tip of the spatula to swirl the frosting in a spoke-like fashion in toward the center of the cake. Arrange pecan or walnut halves decoratively around the the edge of the cake. Serve cake immediately or store, tightly covered, in refrigerator. Remove about 30 minutes before serving, serves 12.