Record drug bust heads to federal court

A Tennessee man arrested in November in Knox County after Sheriff’s Mike Smith and his deputies discovered more than two pounds of crystal methamphetamine inside his vehicle is now facing federal charges.

A federal grand jury recently returned an indictment against Marlon Jermaine Johnson, 35, of Nasvhille, on charges of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug crime stemming from the Nov. 19 incident in the Corbin area.

Johnson faces 10 years to life in prison and a fine of up to $10 million.

Smith and his deputies were waiting after developing information that an individual, later identified as Johnson, was traveling through the area with a large amount of crystal methamphetamine.

