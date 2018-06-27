Redhead murder case update

North Carolina siblings are still waiting on DNA results to learn if a woman murdered and abandoned in a refrigerator in Knox County, known as the redheaded Jane Doe, is their long-lost mother.

In October 2017, Elizabeth Pilgrim from North Carolina contacted police after a family member stumbled across a post on the internet about the Knox County Jane Doe murder. Pilgrim and her siblings believed the Jane Doe was her mother. Shortly after, Kentucky State Police traveled to Pilgrim’s North Carolina residence to conduct a DNA test, the results of which are still unknown.

“We’re still just waiting right now. It’s taking a little longer than I first thought it would,” confirmed Chris Daniels, Intelligence Analyst with Kentucky State Police.

