Registered sex offender arrested

A registered sex offender is behind bars after police say he moved residences without notifying authorities.

On April 2, Knox County Deputy Mikey Ashurst received an anonymous tip that Billie Earl Smith, 34, of Barbourville, a registered sex offender, moved from Bertha Hollow Road in Gray to Zackary Street in Barbourville without notifying authorities.

Deputy Ashurst traveled to the Zackary Street residence and located Smith. After verifying the information on the Sex Offender Registry, Smith was arrested and charged with failure to comply with sex offender registration. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.

According to the Kentucky State Police Sex Offender Registry, the offense that required Smith’s registration was first-degree sexual abuse in Laurel County. His victim was a six-year-old minor.