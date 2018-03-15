Registration opens for annual 5K

The memory of two teenagers continues to shine brightly in Knox County. To remember Jathan Patterson and Jayla Phipps, both who passed in tragic ways, the annual J & J 5k Remembrance Run/Walk will be held April 7, 2018.

This year, the 5K will begin at 7:30 p.m. on the Courthouse Square near the Sheriff’s Office. Those who wish to participate can register through April 4 at https://runsignup.com/Race?raceId=44123. In person registration will also begin April 7 at 4:30 p.m. Interested participants can also search “J & J 5K Remembrance Glow Run/Walk” on Facebook for more information.

Through the 5K, organizers hope to bring awareness to suicide prevention, substance abuse and addiction.

“As I kept thinking of the tragedies these two families had endured, I wanted to do something to bring awareness to the problems teenagers face every day…so we began planning the J & J 5K Remembrance Glow Run/Walk in their memories,” said Jean Bingham, event co-founder and organizer.

Since this race takes place at dusk, participants are encouraged to dress in glowing attire. Teams can even create their own matching outfits.

Following the 5K, the night will end with the releasing of memory lanterns at the Knox County Middle School football field.

“We truly light up the sky in memory of two sweet young children,” said Bingham.

Along with awarding medals for first through third place in each age division and overall male and female of each age division, founders will once again put all proceeds from the participant entry fee into the J & J Scholarship Fund. This scholarship will then be awarded to Knox County senior(s) preparing to enter college. Those interested in applying for the scholarship can contact their school’s guidance counselor for an application. Last year, an $8,000 scholarship was given out.

For those who wish to participate but cannot be at the physical location during the race time, event organizers are offering virtual runners/walkers. Those who participate virtually run or walk their own 5K and can submit pictures to the event Facebook page. 5K organizers are also encouraging anyone who would like to make a donation to contact them on Facebook.