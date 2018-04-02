By

Released from Knox County Detention Center 4/1/18 (Sunday)

Shannon Akers, Jamie L. Carman, Joseph Haban, Christy L. Hensley, Timothy C. Lawson, Jeremy Mills and Justin Mills.

Released from Knox County Detention Center 3/31/18 (Saturday)

Joanna D. Harris, John C. Kinningham, Christina Rainwville and Larry Stayrook.

Released from Knox County Detention Center 3/30/18 (Friday)

Brian L. Balch, Darien J. Bargo, Jacob Gambrel, Jesse R. Garland, Lewis R. Gray, Charles D. Henson, Calvin W. Mitchell and Hunter M. West.