Released from Knox County Detention Center 11/21/18 (Wednesday)
Danny R. Bond, Goble T. Brown, Thomas R. Childers, Ashlee N. Clark and Michaela A. Patterson.
Released from Knox County Detention Center 11/23/18 (Friday)
Roy Boggs, Edward Grubb and Jerry R. Mosley.
Released from Knox County Detention Center 11/25/18 (Sunday)
Christopher L. Bruner and Audrey V. Maguire.
Released from Knox County Detention Center 11/22/18 (Thursday)
Joshua M. Chaplin, Hailee R. Cole and Timothy J. Storms.
Released from Knox County Detention Center 11/24/18 (Saturday)
Christopher C. Bingham Jr., Travis Gray, Timothy D. Lloyd and Michael Williams.