Released from Knox County Detention Center 1/15/19 (Tuesday)
Edward R. Clark Jr., Zebuli J. Collett, Vicki Conner, William Ellis, Zachary C. Hart, Bonnie Lewis and Lee A. McDonald.
Released from Knox County Detention Center 1/14/19 (Monday)
Shanta R. Barnett, Jim S. Cloud, Patrick A. gray, Jason Jordan, Tony A. Mills and David Morrissey.
Released from Knox County Detention Center 1/13/19 (Sunday)
Marshall Carroll, James L. Havens, Geri D. Johnson, Devin T. Mills and Ernest Sowders.
Released from Knox County Detention Center 1/12/19 (Saturday)
Kylin D. Hutton and Bradley E. Kane.
Released from Knox County Detention Center 1/11/19 (Friday)
Judy L. Barton, Tisha Brown and Jessie Smith.
Released from Knox County Detention Center 1/10/19 (Thursday)
Ashley Crawford, Joseph B. Elliott and Whitney D. Mills.