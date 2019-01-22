By

Released from Knox County Detention Center 1/18/19 (Friday)

Ellis Baker, Shirley Burnette, Kathleen F. Chadwell, Ted R. Davis, Gloria L. Golden, James Jones, Robert E. Lee, John W. Walker and James T. Williamson.

Released from Knox County Detention Center 1/19/19 (Saturday)

Timothy J. Hollin, Matthew B. Scott, Jason C. Simpson and Donnie R. Smith.

Released from Knox County Detention Center 1/16/19 (Thursday)

James J. Barton, Laurrell D. Bland, Tommy L. Francis, Gloria L. Golden, Whitney K. Hammons, David W. Marcum, William McCrystal, Dustin N. Walters and Dalton L. Woodridge.

Released from Knox County Detention Center 1/17/19 (Thursday)

Aaron R. Brown, James E. Cotter, Kristina D. Doss, Timothy F. Gray, Michele L. Hibbard, Michael C. McFadden, Christopher F. Miller, Christopher L. Smith and Wendell Smith.

Released from Knox County Detention Center 1/20/19 (Saturday)

Kaleb Cobb.