Remains identified as Corbin man

Police now have an identity for the human remains found on Garland Cemetery Road last week.

The remains were identified as those of Adam Keith Pinkley, 34, of Corbin. Police made the positive identification based on a pace maker also found at the scene. Pinkley was reported missing in June 2018 and the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department was working a missing person investigation. Deputy Gilbert Acciardo stated in his initial missing person report that Pinkley was last seen off East Cumberland Gap Parkway in the north Corbin area at approximately 7 a.m. on May 31.

