Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, right, welcomes state Rep. Jim Stewart to the annual Kentucky Proud Breakfast for legislators and their staffs at the Capitol Annex in Frankfort. Guests at last week’s breakfast feasted on bacon, country ham, sausage, scrambled eggs, quiche, hash browns, biscuits, honey, jams, jellies, milk, and apple cider – all sourced from Kentucky Proud members.

Photo courtesy of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s Office of Communications