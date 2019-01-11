Repairs to begin on Hammons Fork

Hammons Fork will soon receive a minor facelift.

Part of the road’s embankment slide on November 19, 2018 at mile point 5.300, just .05 miles east of Horn Branch Road. The slide left officials concerned the rest of the road would eventually follow suit.

“The road just gave way a little under the blacktop there. It slid just off the side of the road on the embankment. The road is not broken off and it’s not closed. We’ve just need to repair it before it gets worse,” explained Deputy Judge Steve Warren.

The Knox County Fiscal Court applied for and was awarded County Road Aid Emergency Funds to correct the issue before the slide does cause more damage. In total, the court received $21,870.

